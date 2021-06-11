Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/11/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - This week on Mornings in Corning, we spoke to art teacher at Hammondsport High School and local artist Gina Pfleegor. Gina has been very successful in pursuing her art career! Gina graduated from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1998 with a Bachelors of Art in Graphic Design and a Bachelors of Science in Communication. In 2000, she decided to pursue her Masters in Art Education at Elmira College while also starting a career as an illustrator. She began teaching art at Hammondsport High School shortly thereafter as well as illustrating material for dozens of magazines and various promotional material. Her first illustrated children’s book, entitled I Like Gum (written by Doreen Tango Hampton), was published in 2007 by Shenanigan Books. For the next several years, Gina went on to have dozens of children’s books and educational material published by McGraw Hill, the Brown Publishing Network, and many more. In 2013, she had an artistic change of heart and began a new journey as a photorealist painter working primarily in oils. Her current work has been accepted into juried shows throughout the region and has won several major awards. You can see her work regularly at the gallery of the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and West End Gallery in beautiful Corning, NY. To check out more of Gina's work click here.