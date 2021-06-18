Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/18/2021)

High pressure that has been in control of the region the past few days will continue to move off to the east this morning. After a dry and mostly sunny start to the day, we will see clouds increase into the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop late today and overnight. A warm front pushing northward through the region will lead to warm and moist air being ushered into the region. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest with sustained winds of 5-15 mph and gusts of 20+ mph possible. Highs today will near 80 degrees. Scattered rain showers will continue tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.