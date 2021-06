Waking up this morning to quiet conditions across the Twin Tiers and a nice sunrise to go with it! Stray showers are continuing to move across the Finger Lakes this morning but these will continue to taper off through the morning. High pressure will remain in control of the region leading to plenty of sunshine for the Twin Tiers! It will be comfortable and pleasant with highs nearing the mid-70s. The weather stays quiet overnight with skies looking clear. Lows will be near the mid-40s.