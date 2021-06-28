Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/28/2021)

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier!
Starting Monday morning off with warm and muggy conditions already! A high-pressure system off the coast will continue to usher in the warm and moist air into the region. Due to this, high temperatures today will reach into the low to mid-90s. Thanks to dew point values well into the 60s, nearing 70, we are expecting heat index values between 95-98°. We will start the day with partial sunshine and dry conditions before the afternoon’s weather is quick to return. A frontal boundary that is nearly stationary to the north of our area will slowly drop southward the next couple of days. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after the midday hour today and continue into early this evening. Moisture will be abundant for storms and showers to tap into, leading to localized heavy rainfall. This is something we will be monitoring as some of these storms will be slow movers. All activity will taper off this evening leading to quiet conditions overnight. Staying warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.