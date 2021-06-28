Camuto’s Commute Cast (06/28/2021)

(WETM) - This week in Jump Start to Living Well, owner of New York Sport and Fitness Heather Maio is back and adds two more things to our list to keep health manageable. She focused on getting your mind right this week. The first to success in anything health related is gratitude. It is imperative to be grateful for being able to move and workout and work towards having the body you have always wanted as not everyone has that ability. The second way Heather mentions is mindfulness. Mindfulness is imperative to be aware of what is going on in your body. If you get your mind right and are aware of how your body is feeling, it will be much easier to be able to reach your fitness goals. Heather shares how this is the one thing that people fail to focus on - your mind! And how life changing it truly can be.