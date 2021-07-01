Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/01/2021)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - The 23rd Dr. Coleman's Political Pundit Night will be held tonight, July 1st and will begin at 7 PM, in this story above. The Cybercast will include two sets of panelists who will discuss: America's Political Chaos. Topics will include protest, civil disobedience, and violence, among others.

The pundits for the Political Pundit night represent a wide range of the political spectrum: Republicans, Democrats, Progressives, Liberals, and Conservatives.