Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/08/2021)

Waking up this morning to dense and patchy fog across the area leading to low visibility. Once this fog burns off, we will have the potential to see some breaks in clouds leading to peeks of sunshine. Any sunshine we do see will support the development of the thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. Any thunderstorms that do develop will be isolated in coverage; the main concerns will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. After seeing heavy rainfall the past few days the ground is very saturated, we will need to monitor the potential for isolated flooding. Highs will near 80 degrees. Although we will get a break from the heat will continue to deal with the humidity as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the coast. The bulk of the moisture associated with Elsa is looking to stay off to our east, mainly impacting the capital region and coastal states. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will continue into the overnight hours. Once again we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding in isolated showers. Lows will be near the mid-60s.