Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/09/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Chris Walters is a Corning, NY based photographer living and working in the Finger Lakes. He specializes in long exposure photography.

Ever since using his father’s film camera in Key West, FL, his passion and understanding of photography and aesthetics grew first through technical study in high school and then through university studies in philosophy, religion, and English. During his extensive time living and traveling throughout the United States and overseas, he had the privilege to photograph his experiences and see his photography skills grow as his eyes opened up to the world.