Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/15/2021)

The dense fog really impacting the area this morning, allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be as visibility is between a half to a quarter-mile in some locations. This fog will begin to lift by mid-morning as the sun rises. After dealing with significant weather the first half of the week, we will enjoy some sunshine for today as a weak area of high pressure is in control of the region. Fog will give way mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be another hot and muggy day with highs forecasted to near 90 degrees. Although the majority of the Twin Tiers will be dry, a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out for the afternoon. Dense fog will develop again tonight, especially in the river valley areas. Lows will be near the mid-60s.