Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/16/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Edward A. Dougherty has a new book of essays called "Journey Work" . In it, he relates the ongoing story of becoming a poet, including his years as a volunteer in Hiroshima, Japan, attending a 7 day silent meditation retreat and how that experience dovetails with creativity, and more. Also, his most recent book of poems (entitled 10048) is about the World Trade Center, and with this year's 20th anniversary coming up in September, it is the perfect time to grab a copy. Edward has many emblems--which are brief poems together with an abstract painting, which has been displayed at the Atrium Gallery (at CCC) and at the Word & Image Gallery in Treadwell, NY. He has also collaborated with Will Wickham, composer and choral director of the Cantata Singers, on a number of productions. You can see one of their stay-at-home creations of the song "From Source to Mouth" from a full length program celebrating the history and waterways of our region.

To learn more about Edward's work click here.