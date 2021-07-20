Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/20/2021)

Starting off our Tuesday with hazy sunshine thanks to smoke from the wildfires in the west that is in the upper atmosphere. We will not see any impacts on our air quality but it will lead to stunning sunrise and sunset. Cloud cover will begin to build into the area by midday ahead of a disturbance that will move into the region. Showers and storms will begin to fire up mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main threats will be strong winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. Areas that have seen heavy rain in the previous days will need to be monitored for the potential for flash flooding. Another area to watch will be for multiple cells moving over a single rotation multiple times. On top of the active weather today we will see hot and humid conditions with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and isolated storms will linger overnight. Lows in the low to mid-60s.