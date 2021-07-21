Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/21/2021)

After dealing with severe weather across the Twin Tiers last night that lead to flooding across the area, we are waking up mainly quiet. Dense fog is leading to very low visibility, if you are heading out early allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be! As the cold front continues to drop through the region we will see the potential for scattered showers and isolated storms. Any storms that do develop will be monitored for the potential for heavy rainfall, especially in locations that dealt with flooding yesterday. It will be more comfortable today as highs will reach into the low to mid-70s. On top of the comfortable temperatures, we will also get relief from the humidity. Showers taper off by this evening and cloud cover will decrease overnight. Lows in the low to mid-50s.