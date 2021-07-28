Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/28/2021)

Waking up to localized dense fog across the Twin Tiers this morning; allow yourself extra time as visibility will be impacted. After dealing with active weather for Tuesday we will see a brief period of quiet weather today. Once the fog burns off we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm will be possible this afternoon but the majority of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs forecasted to near 80 degrees. Cloud cover will be quick to build back into the region overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.