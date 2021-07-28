Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/28/2021)

(WETM) - Simone Biles has announced she is withdrawing from the final individual all-around competition at the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

USA Gymnastics tweeting out in support of Biles, "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."