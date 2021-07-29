Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/29/2021)

Starting off our Thursday morning quiet but things will change as our next system moves into the region. As a cold front system moves through the region the threat for unsettled weather returns. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the area in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out 5, 1 being the lowest) & the southernmost portions of the Northern Tier in a Slight Risk (level 2 out 5, 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. Thunderstorms will progress from west to east through the Twin Tiers after the midday hour. The strongest storm threat looks to be along the New York/Pennsylvania border and south into the Northern Tier. The main threats today will be strong to damaging winds, hail, & localized heavy rain. The potential for isolated flooding will need to be monitored as some locations will be very sensitive to excessive rainfall. Temperatures will be comfortable today with highs nearing the mid-70s. Scattered rain showers will continue during the overnight hours and patchy fog will develop in the valley areas. Lows will near 60 degrees.