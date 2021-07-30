Camuto’s Commute Cast (07/30/2021)

Some spotty rain showers in the Finger Lakes will continue to drift southward this morning. As an area of high pressure builds into the region some dry air will be filtered into the atmosphere. This drier air will lead to spotty rain showers tapering off. Cloud cover will begin to decrease this afternoon and evening leading to some sunshine to end off your Friday! Temperatures today will be comfortable but cooler than average as highs will hover around 70 degrees. Turning mostly clear overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.