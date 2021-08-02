Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/02/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten New York landmarks will be lit up Sunday, August 1 in celebration of the 40 year anniversary of the MTV Network. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

"MTV was born on August 1st, 1981 in New York City with the spirit of youth and the energy of the city - to this day, with a reach of more than 1.4 billion people in 180 countries - our global headquarters is still based here; we are New York strong," said President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, Chris McCarthy.