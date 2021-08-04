Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/04/2021)

NEW YORK (PIX11) - NY Assembly Leader Carl Heastie says Cuomo can “no longer remain in office” and says the state legislature will expedite what remains of their impeachment investigation.

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said in a statement. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”