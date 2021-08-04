Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/04/2021)

It is another calm and foggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers! High pressure will keep a low-pressure system off to the east of our area. Another mainly dry day is expected for the area, though a pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out for the afternoon. Some fair weather clouds will develop leading to some partially sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs expected to near 80 degrees. Mainly clear skies overnight, besides for mid/high-level clouds, and patchy fog will develop. Lows in the low to mid-50s.