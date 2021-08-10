Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/10/2021)

**Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier**
Mild start to your Tuesday morning and it is already feeling muggy. The summertime heat and humidity continue today with high temperatures expected to hit near 90. Thanks to dew-point values into the low 70s, heat index values will reach near the mid-90s. Limit any strenuous outdoor work today and stay plenty hydrated. Spotty rain showers are passing through the Twin Tiers this morning. The unsettled weather will return to the area this afternoon and evening as a frontal system approaches the region. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop early to mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concern from any storm that does develop today will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Light rain showers will linger overnight and patchy valley fog will develop. Lows will near 70 degrees.