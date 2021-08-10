Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/10/2021)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As more businesses, schools and cities begin to require the COVID-19 vaccine, reports are surfacing of fraudsters making, selling and using fake vaccination cards.

This spring, the FBI warned about false vaccination cards for sale that were circulating online. In July, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of a naturopathic doctor in Northern California. The agency said the doctor gave patients false vaccine cards and homeopathic remedies claiming they would help the body fight off COVID-19.