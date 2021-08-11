Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/11/2021)

**Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday & Thursday**
Waking up to mild and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers. I line of strong storms is currently passing over Lake Erie and entering Western New York. Potential to see some of this activity push into portions of Steuben county by mid-morning, something we will be monitoring closely. As a disturbance passes through the region, scattered showers and storms will develop, these will be hit or miss similar to Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. The main concerns from any storms will be strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. The heat and humidity will be the main concern today. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. With dew point values in the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be near 100°.