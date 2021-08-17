Camuto’s Commute Cast (08/17/21)

Tuesday has started off active as showers continue to advance into the Twin Tiers from the south. Some heavy rain is possible at times as these showers move through during the morning hours. More showers and storms develop and move into the area during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight, we still deal with more showers and some rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. All of this unsettled weather is associated with a warm front and a southerly flow which is ushering in plenty of moisture. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. For Wednesday, we continue to see showers and storms moving into the region with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms as we are currently under a marginal risk, a 1 out of 5 for that isolated severe storm possibility. This time the moisture is from the remnants of the tropical system Fred. We deal with the remnants of Fred on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days sit into the low 80s.