Camuto’s Commute Cast (09/10/2021)

After some pretty strong thunderstorm development yesterday, we deal with patchy to even dense fog across the Twin Tiers! Fog will continue to lift as we head through the morning hours giving way to some sunshine. Behind the cold front passage yesterday we will see cooler and drier air being ushered in leading to breaks in clouds. After mostly sunny skies we will begin to see clouds build back in for the afternoon and evening. A stray shower will be possible across the Northern Tier, besides that the majority of the area will remain on the dry side. Highs today will once range from the low to mid-80s. Heading into the overnight hours tonight we will continue to see breaks in clouds. Patchy valley fog will once again develop, especially in the river valley areas. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.