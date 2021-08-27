Friday’s Travel Forecast (8/27/21)

Friday temperatures are cooling down compared to what we have seen over the last few days, but the high temperature will still be above average around 84.

We saw patchy fog early Friday, with partly cloudy skies late morning. The chance for showers and thunderstorms develops around 11 AM to Noon. This is associated with a slow-moving cold front moving through the area. Overnight Friday to Saturday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Showers could last until around 2 AM.

Saturday we will once again have the chance for showers and storms. The highest chance for rain is in the afternoon hours with humidity and dew points still high and fronts moving through. High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler around 85 degrees. The chance of showers and storms also lingers into the overnight on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the high 60’s. High temperatures on Sunday be in the mid to high 80’s. The main risks with the storms this weekend are strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding.