Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (8/18/21)

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - The Schuyler County District Attorney's Office, along with the Seeley family are asking the public for any information leading to the arrest of the person who they said killed Richard Seeley.

Seeley's Mother found him dead inside his Town of Orange home on August 7, 2020. At a news conference Tuesday, Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary said an autopsy revealed Richard's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. Fazzary said he died from a puncture wound to his chest and lungs.