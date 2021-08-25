Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (8/25/21)

Wednesday will be a hot day with temperatures around 15 degrees above average. The high temperature on Wednesday will be around 93 degrees, and because of that, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers on Wednesday from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat index values for the counties under the advisory could reach close to 100 degrees.

Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier.

Mostly sunny skies will be the weather story for Wednesday with patchy fog early and the chance for an isolated shower in the late afternoon to early evening. The timing of the showers depends on the speed of an upper-level short wave heading our way with the best chances of rain in the Finger Lakes.