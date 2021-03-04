Daily Fur-cast (03/04/2021)

Every day in the Twin Tiers, there are lots of adoptable pets just waiting to find their forever homes. Check out the directory of local shelters below. You never know, your new best friend might be waiting for you!

Animal Care Sanctuary East Smithfield, PA Animal Care Sanctuary Wellsboro, PA Bradford County Humane Society Ulster, PA Cayuga Dog Rescue Ithaca, NY Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA Elmira, NY Elmira Animal Shelter Elmira, NY Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter Towanda, PA Horseheads Community Animal Shelter Horseheads, NY Humane Society of Schuyler County Montour Falls, NY Paradise Garden Animal Haven Woodhull, NY Paws and Claws Society Rome, PA Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue Corning, NY Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue

(fka Friends of the Schuyler County SPCA) Elmira, NY Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries Tioga, PA SPCA of Tompkins County Ithaca, NY Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA Waverly, NY Tanner’s P.A.W.S. Corning, NY