Friday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/17/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - The arts community continues to grow in Downtown Elmira with the grand opening Friday of Marc Rubin's painting studio and gallery.

Rubin moved his business from West Church Street to North Main Street to better connect with our community. Not only will the new location display Rubin's works, but it will also allow him to share his love of art and teaching. Rubin will be holding group and private oil painting lessons.