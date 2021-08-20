Friday’s Dog Walker Forecast (8/20/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Jennifer Sekella, an Elmira native, is a local professional face and body painter. She got her start artistically through local organizations, 171 Cedar Arts Center and Arnot Art Museum. Jennifer never considered the possibility of being a professional artist until a few years ago as her work with her own business, Painted Love by Jennifer Sekella, grew. Although Jennifer has drawn and painted and tried her hands at other art forms, nothing has quite caught her passion like face painting. Jennifer began in 2014 when volunteering with the Elmira Street Painting Festival. She attended training through Elmira Downtown Development with two local ladies, Kimberly Eveland and Lynn Williams of Giggly Girls. Jennifer has grown as a face and body painter from doing birthday parties to corporate events and on to all size festivals. She has attended specialized training in various locations and made friends with diverse face painters from around the world through social media and conventions. Jennifer is grateful that her craft has allowed her to not only work with children, but complete prenatal belly paintings, and to paint adult models as art at different events and paint designers/models at the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes' Recouture. The pandemic has obviously had a negative effect on the business, but Jennifer has happily resumed work this summer and has been using cleansers and alcohol as disinfectant to ensure the most safety possible. For those who would like to see Jennifer in the community, she will be at the Angels Awareness Event at Grand Central Plaza on Saturday, September 25th from 10-4 p.m. You can reach Jennifer through her Facebook page.