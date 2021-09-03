Friday’s Dog Walker Forecast (9/3/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Experiences in or around the water and growing up with Jacques Cousteau specials strongly influence the work of Alan and Rosemary. The process starts with a series of sketches. They use stoneware clay or porcelain to make the basic forms. These forms are manipulated, hollowed out and added to. The teeth and eyes are made out of porcelain. Then the pieces are bisque fired. Glazes are applied by dipping, spraying and by brush. The pieces are then glazed fired. The work to them is about form, expression, color, texture, and movement

Alan received an MFA in Ceramics from Ohio State University and a BFA in drawing and painting from Arizona State University. Rosemary has a B.A.E. from Ohio State University. Alan and Rosemary met at OSU in 1980. Alan worked as a designer and technical consultant for El Palomar Ceramics in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico. They started this business together in Bath, New York, as full time clay artists since 1990.