Friday’s Fur-cast (1/14/22)

CORNING, NY (WETM) - Crystal Lanes will be holding a fundraising bowling event for Corning native- Lisa Szerszen, who was just unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer.

The event is called Strike Out Lisa's cancer. It will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning, NY, on January 22nd from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., and everyone is welcome.