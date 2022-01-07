Friday’s Fur-cast (1/7/22)

NEW YORK (WETM/WROC) — On the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection, Rep. Tom Reed (NY-R) told 18 News he remembers being emotional in his office watching the events unfold from outside of his window.

"I scrambled to get into my office. There, I could see the Capitol grounds through my window and I watched it on television, and I had tears in my eyes," Rep. Reed remarked. "It was just a sad day to see that type of activity occurring in America. As we go forward, I hope people reflect upon the day for what it is. It's a day we should never repeat. It's a day that should not be celebrated."