Friday’s Fur-cast (10/01/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - This week on Mornings in Corning Grant spoke with The Urban Sketchers. Grant interviewed Beth Landin, Lisa Gillis, and Anna Eide - all members and administrators of the Corning Urban Sketchers. They covered topics from the history of the Urban Sketchers in our area to what their mission is. Together they shared how this group came about in the area. Beth, Lisa and Anna have all been USK Corning administrators from the start. When Beth proposed the idea to her of starting the group she thought it was a great idea. Lisa had already been urban sketching on trips to Europe. She didn't know there was an organization that existed to link the sketchers together. They shared what they use to sketch to how a person can join if they are interested. Their next meetup is going to be at Chamberlain Acres right in Elmira on October 2nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. To know more you can find them on their Urban Sketchers Corning Facebook page or visit their website.