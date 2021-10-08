Friday’s Fur-cast (10/08/21)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News received the following press release from the Ithaca Police Department early Friday morning.

" On 10-07-21 at about 9:49 PM the Tompkins County 911 Center received a report ofa stabbing in the 300 Blk. Of W. State St. Ithaca Police were dispatched and arrivedon scene to investigate. A male victim was located and was found to have been stabbed multiple times in the upper body and leg. A short time later a second female victim was also located. The female sustained a much less serious cut to the leg. Bang’s Ambulance and Ithaca Fire Department assisted Officers on scene rendering aid to the victims. The male victim is in stable condition at the time of this media release and has been transported to a regional trauma center for treatment. The female victim was treated at a localhospital. This does not appear to be a random attack, as it is believed that the suspect andvictim(s) know each other. Ithaca Patrol Officers and Investigators are currently processing the crime scene for evidence. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means, and can remain anonymous if they wish to do so:Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973Police Tipline: 607-330-0000Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips"