Friday’s Fur-cast (10/29/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report alleging former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women was over 160 pages. According to the Associated Press, James is likely to announce her own candidacy for governor.

The former governor’s attorney, Rita Glavin, says the Attorney General’s investigation and subsequent report into allegations against Cuomo are “inexplicably riddled with countless inconsistencies, omissions, errors and distortions and cannot be relied upon by the assembly or any other body.”