Friday’s Fur-cast (11/19/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This week on Mornings in Corning we had on Tasha Ferris and Jen Rygel from the Corning Quilters Guild. Tasha Ferris is a local, Pennsylvania native who relocated to the Corning, NY area after college. She earned her BFA in Communication Design from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, started her own freelance design service, Featherleaf Creative, in 2006, and has been a Graphic Designer at Multi Media Services since 2014. She has volunteered with several non-profits across the Twin Tiers and across the country. She joined the Corning Quilters Guild in 2018 and took over as Quilt Show Chairman in March 2021. As a young child, she was taught to sew, which evolved into quilting over the last 25+ years. Her skill set and hobbies include other creative outlets, like photography, and spending time in nature kayaking and camping.

The Corning Quilters Guild itself was founded in 1975. Members of the group that would become the Corning Quilters Guild first came together in 1974 to make a raffle quilt for 171 Cedar Arts Center. On the heels of that effort, the Guild was founded in 1975 and constructed a quilt to celebrate the bicentennial. It was presented to the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society on July 4, 1976 at the dedication of the Benjamin Patterson Inn.