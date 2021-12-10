Friday’s Fur-cast (12/10/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News was excited to have on the Crystal Chords for Mornings in Corning this week. Kicking off the segment was member Jo Barlow who discussed their upcoming Crystal Chords Holiday Concert on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads. The poster with more details is listed below.

Jo continued by sharing how a person can join the group and what the Crystal Chords is all about. She also shared what kind of music they sing, mostly contemporary songs!