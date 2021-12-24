Friday’s Fur-cast (12/24/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Christmas Eve is a big day for one of the Southern Tier's very own non-profits. The arctic league is preparing for their delivery day that will take place on Friday, December 24th, 2021

"We did move it from delivery on Christmas morning starting at 6 am to delivery on Christmas Eve morning at 9 am," said Bob Kramerik, Director of Delivery, Arctic League