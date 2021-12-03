Friday’s Fur-cast (12/3/21)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - The Elmira Salvation Army's annual Coats for Kids drive needs your help. Officials tell us they're experiencing a lower turnout than expected.

"Last year we had a pretty constant stream of coats being donated and coming in, so we were able to just distribute them [with a] fairly quick turn around. This year has just been a little bit slower," said Major Stanley Newton, of Elmira Salvation Army.