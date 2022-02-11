Friday’s Fur-cast (2/11/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Meet A’don Allen III, grandson of A’don Allen Senior. You may be familiar with that name because he’s historical in the Elmira community.

Allen III explains, "he was born in 1916 passed away in 1994. He was the first African American to ever serve in as a county legislator. He also then was one of the first black man to serve as on the Elmira city council. He served in a lot of different roles, including he was deputy mayor at one point in time.” A'don Allen Senior made a lot of contributions to try to better the area. “He was big with D.A.R.E and really cleaning up a lot of the drug use in Dewittsburg, East Gate area. He was very much about getting, voter registration and getting people in his district to be to vote and to be more a part of the civic process in Elmira."