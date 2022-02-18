Friday’s Fur-cast (2/18/22)

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 11, an Elmira Heights family discovered their 10-year-old black and white chihuahua went missing. Now, they are asking the local community for help.

According to Shelley Brown, her dog, Max, escaped from their backyard. Max was wearing a Seresto collar at the time he went missing from 16th Street in Elmira Heights.