Friday’s Fur-cast (2/25/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - What do you call a four-part a cappella harmony quartet that has vivacity, passion, and radiance with a twist of uniqueness in their sound? ZEST!

ZEST has been singing together since May 10, 2016 and consists of Karla Terry (Tenor), Brooke Robinson (Lead), Ann Wilcox (Baritone) and Jessica Rhodes (Bass). They aspire to bring each song to life, to let musical chords soar, and to bring joyful energy to each other and our audience! Their mission is to stimulate interest in all ages in the appreciation of a cappella harmony, as well as to compete in Area and International competitions.