Friday’s Furcast (3/11/22)

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM)- Reports of a trailer fire went out around 4 o'clock this morning. The trailer found on the corner of Highup road and Potter Road in Jasper NY, required multiple departments to help put out the blaze.

Jasper, Troupsburg, Greenwood and Woodhull fire departments were all called to the scene. There is no word on if anyone was inside or if there are any injuries. An investigation has begun.