Monday’s Fur-cast (05/10/2021)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Department of Justice issued a notice Friday of possibly updating the definitions of “firearm.” The definition has not been updated since 1968.

The proposed rule would modernize the definition of “frame or receiver” and help close a loophole associated with un-serialized, privately-made firearms. The DOJ says these "ghost guns" are increasingly being recovered at crime scenes across the country. These unmarked firearms are often assembled from kits that are sold without background checks, making them easily accessible to people who otherwise would not be able to possess a firearm.