Monday’s Fur-Cast (06/14/2021)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This week in Jump Start to Living Well, Alexander Leritz is back and he goes over what to eat after your workout with Grant. Post workout nutrition is imperative and Alex shares how an easy way to get the nutrients you need is through post workout shakes. After a workout, the body is in prime condition to absorb the correct nutrients. Protein and a source of carbohydrates are the most important to consume as soon as possible. This protein can come in the form of something as simple as lean chicken breast or as post workout shakes. Alex shares to be weary of protein and to make sure you choose a well known brand to get the most out of it. Alex made a shake to show Grant and the ingredients included whey protein, bananas, kale, peanut butter, and salted caramel to make it tasty. The banana is high in carbohydrates which helps replenish what we burn throughout our workouts. The kale is a super food which has a ton of vitamins and nutrients to once again help replenish the body.