Monday’s Fur-cast (08/23/21)

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutation yet.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective and also make local officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates. The U.S. military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon and other major U.S. employers could follow suit.