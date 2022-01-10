Monday’s Fur-cast (1/10/22)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are back-to-back AFC East Champions after toppling the NY Jets 27-10 in the regular season finale. It was the first time the Bills won the division title at home since 1995.

The Bills tallied four straight wins to round out the regular season. With the Cincinnati Bengals’ 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Bills overtake the Bengals for the three seed in the playoffs with Sunday’s win.