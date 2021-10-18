Monday’s Fur-cast (10/18/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - The Corning community and their pets embraced the Halloween theme in the form of a fundraiser. Corning residents brought their fur babies together in style to celebrate the Howl-O-Ween happy hour. The event was sponsored by Corning Credit Union and Iron Flamingo Brewery.

The Halloween-themed pet celebration is not just about fundraising for the Humane Society but also bringing awareness to how people can assist the Chemung County SPCA as they strive to help local animals.