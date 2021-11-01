Monday’s Fur-cast (11/01/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are highlighting key safety measures so New Yorkers can stay safe this winter. They will be focusing on several safety topics in honor of Winter Weather Awareness Week from October 31 through November 6.

Each year the National Weather Service in Binghamton highlights hazards that New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians face throughout the winter months. Each day this week they will be focusing on a different threat and how to combat them and better prepare for the harsh realities of winter.