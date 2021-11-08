Monday’s Fur-cast (11/08/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A Horseheads man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for assaulting a woman last month.

According to court documents, Gerald Breedlove punched a woman numerous times on October 26. The indictment said he had rings on his fingers when he repeatedly beat her in the face and head, breaking her nose and causing several lacerations on her face and scalp that required stitches. The woman also suffered multiple bruises around her eyes, "resulting protracted disfigurement and/or protracted impairment" of her health.