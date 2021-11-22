Monday’s Fur-cast (11/22/21)

BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 21, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Yates County Deputies responded to the Yates County Humane Society at 1216 Route 14a for a report of a burglary.

Upon further investigation, Laura Anderson, 33, of Penn Yan, gained entry to the humane society by causing damage to a door. Anderson was arrested and transported to the Yates County Public Safety Building to await CAP Court arraignment.