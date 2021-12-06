Monday’s Fur-cast (12/6/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Bonnie Mann, a three-time women's world boxing champion, a member of the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame, and Corning native, is featured in a new book titled Pulling Each Other Along.

The book features more than 30 inspirational stories of human compassion. It is intended to provide practical advice and inspiration for acts of kindness. The authors say this book will "inspire, challenge, and enlighten you with stories that highlight some of the good in this world — showing you, step-by-step, how we can all pull each other along".