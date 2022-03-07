Monday’s Fur-cast (3/7/22)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- On March 7 at 2:49 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to anaddress in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street for a report of a shooting that had justoccurred, with an injured victim inside the residence.

When officers arrived, a male victim and resident of Ithaca was found injured as a result of gunfire. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to recover. The residence sustained property damage from numerous discharged rounds.